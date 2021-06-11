Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 511.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 599.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,253,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $612.15 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.24 and a 1-year high of $647.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 106.46, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $586.82.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

