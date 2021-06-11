Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,685 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Align Technology worth $62,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 61.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,475,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $612.15 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $237.24 and a one year high of $647.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $586.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.46, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

