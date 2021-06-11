Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Trading 7.4% Higher

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $34.10. 1,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 74,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.08.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $741,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 66.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,726,000 after acquiring an additional 336,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 47.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

