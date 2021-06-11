Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Wendy L. Dixon Sells 25,000 Shares

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,447. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Alkermes by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alkermes by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

