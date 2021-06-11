Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP David Joseph Gaffin Sells 13,500 Shares

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Joseph Gaffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of Alkermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $324,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of Alkermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $50,017.50.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.03. 1,554,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,447. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $25.30.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

