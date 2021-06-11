All Sports Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $163.99 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 147.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 147.8% against the dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $78.73 million and $163.99 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00059682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00022224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.97 or 0.00796389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00086368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00045052 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

