Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stock Position Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of Alleghany worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 49,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Y has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Y stock opened at $702.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $460.58 and a one year high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $691.73.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

