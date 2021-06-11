AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 15.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $45.50 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.08.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

