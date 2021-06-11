Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 267,492 William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 267,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 5.96% of William Penn Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

In other news, Director Glenn Davis acquired 21,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $249,034.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,616.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Turner acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $28,175.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,278.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 46,270 shares of company stock valued at $532,543.

Shares of William Penn Bancorp stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. William Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

