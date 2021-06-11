Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.44% of China Yuchai International worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,909,000 after buying an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CYD opened at $17.07 on Friday. China Yuchai International Limited has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $697.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

China Yuchai International Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

