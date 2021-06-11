Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 103.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,253 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 150.17 and a beta of 2.84. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $1,592,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,936,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,166,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 532,500 shares of company stock valued at $20,943,950. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.