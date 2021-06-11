Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.90 Billion Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,244,722 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 295,071 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.8% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.61% of Microsoft worth $10,903,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $257.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $184.01 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

