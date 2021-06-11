Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 902.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917,336 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.39% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 185,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of ELP opened at $6.02 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $6.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 20.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.