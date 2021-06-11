Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of GoPro worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GoPro in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in GoPro by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

GoPro stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -107.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $2,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,493.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $126,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,138.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,361 shares of company stock worth $5,549,918. 20.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

