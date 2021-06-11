Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 5,919 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $172.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.39. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 1.15. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). As a group, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,116 shares of company stock valued at $46,024,019 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZLAB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

