Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 62,551 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,551 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of PBF Energy worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

