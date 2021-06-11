Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 283,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000.

Broadscale Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

