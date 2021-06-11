Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. Analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

ABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

