Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,195 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth about $2,369,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

