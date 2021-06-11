Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,890 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.00, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,523 shares of company stock worth $220,608 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.