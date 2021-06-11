Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 110,889 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 110,889 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.69% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13,705.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 350,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 347,842 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 78,860 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 57,766 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 471.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 26,263 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPVG. Oppenheimer began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $16.55 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.89.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 57.89%. The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

