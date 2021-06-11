Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 11,982 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,982 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Popular by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,975,000 after acquiring an additional 738,338 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 3,729.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,080,000 after buying an additional 2,301,216 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Popular by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,296,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,314,000 after buying an additional 310,314 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,707,000 after buying an additional 169,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,045,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $78.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.22. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.73.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.12 million. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

