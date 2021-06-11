Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 13,812 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,812 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.88% of Bank7 worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bank7 by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bank7 by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.13. Bank7 Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Bank7’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

