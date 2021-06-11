Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 14,765 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,765 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.33% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $2,476,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $898.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

