Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 24,791 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,791 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of La-Z-Boy worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 539.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 814,871 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 57,373.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after acquiring an additional 463,006 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,508,000 after acquiring an additional 460,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $16,187,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $15,155,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LZB opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

