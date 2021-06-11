Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,398 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Republic Bancorp worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 23.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBCAA stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $47.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $96.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

