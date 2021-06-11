Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 38,792 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,792 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,664,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,044,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,421,000 after purchasing an additional 845,983 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,167 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,428,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after purchasing an additional 35,768 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.22.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLF. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

