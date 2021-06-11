Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,211 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Sykes Enterprises worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYKE. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYKE stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $46.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,824.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,388 shares of company stock worth $993,737 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYKE shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

