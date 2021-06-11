Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of American Assets Trust worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $675,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783 over the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $28.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 137.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.