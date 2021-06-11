Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €250.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €250.00 ($294.12) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €227.33 ($267.45).

Shares of ALV opened at €218.20 ($256.71) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €216.83. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

