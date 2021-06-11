AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the May 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 43,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XML Financial LLC increased its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 113,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period.

Shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,469. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.90. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $30.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

