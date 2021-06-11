Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells $267,036.00 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $165.02. 712,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,016. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.63. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

