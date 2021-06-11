Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Gap Down to $163.26

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $163.26, but opened at $159.01. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $162.68, with a volume of 226 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,126. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

