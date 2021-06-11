Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) Short Interest Up 572.5% in May

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 982,500 shares, an increase of 572.5% from the May 13th total of 146,100 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHAC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,528. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

