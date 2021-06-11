Alpha Quark Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $821,590.00 (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded down 37.3% against the dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00005984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a total market capitalization of $31.90 million and approximately $821,590.00 worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00057080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00022080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.09 or 0.00758060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00084432 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,960,943 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

