Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.54% of Alphabet worth $7,434,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $17.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,504.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,568. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,344.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,523.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total transaction of $171,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,704,290. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

