Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $21.73 on Friday, reaching $2,499.87. 53,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,568. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,344.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,523.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,704,290. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

