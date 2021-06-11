Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $20.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,501.49. 48,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,568. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,344.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,523.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,704,290. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

