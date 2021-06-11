Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Cypress Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cypress Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,428.13. 32,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,494. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,436.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,307.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

