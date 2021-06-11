Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,428.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,307.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,436.00. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

