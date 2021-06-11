Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,038 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alphabet worth $758,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $6.56 on Friday, hitting $2,428.57. 22,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,494. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,307.95. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,436.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

