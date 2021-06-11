Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $4.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,430.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,307.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,436.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

