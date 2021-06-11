Alphr finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $293,702.00 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for about $2.61 or 0.00007005 BTC on popular exchanges. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $293,702.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alphr finance has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00056468 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00158227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.05 or 0.00193054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.56 or 0.01121478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,265.22 or 0.99846250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphr finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.