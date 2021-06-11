Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires 729,537 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,645,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 729,537 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.1% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $200,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $126.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

