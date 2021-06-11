Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.1% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.66. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

