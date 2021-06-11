Alteryx Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 17,351 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,150% compared to the typical volume of 1,388 call options.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $577,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,373. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $75,886,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,295,000 after buying an additional 524,157 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $31,892,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Alteryx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,402,000 after buying an additional 294,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $35,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $82.15 on Friday. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.56.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AYX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

