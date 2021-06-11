Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.47.

ATUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. FIX lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,595.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,732,270. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Ossiam bought a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

