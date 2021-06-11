Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,494 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.56% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.39. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

