Altria Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 506,720 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,282% compared to the typical volume of 36,655 call options.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

MO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,422,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,204,857. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

