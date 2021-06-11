Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.76. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 77,729 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 124.55 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

